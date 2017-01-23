Assembly Polls 2017: BJP will win all five states, says M Venkaiah Naidu

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Monday asserted that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win all the five states in upcoming assembly elections. (PTI)

Poll season is in full swing across five states in India and Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Monday asserted that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win all the five states in upcoming assembly elections. The five states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa , Punjab and Manipur – are all set for the upcoming polls. This is not the first time the Union Minister of Urban Development has shown full confidence in PM Narendra Modi-led govenment to win the hearts of the people and cause them to vote for the BJP. Naidu on Sunday, said that the elections in Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh will strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in continuing the development undertaken by him. Naidu said people were all set to elect a BJP government in Uttar Pradesh as they have seen governance by SP, BSP and other parties, which has resulted in corruption, goondaism and vote bank politics based on communal sentiments.

Emphasing on the initiatives taken by PM Modi, he said that PM has given three pronged mantra – reform, perform and transform, to the nation. Naidu added that if the country needed to be developed, the focus should be towards progress of states. Allaying fears over ill-effects of demonetisation, Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday also assertived that the Bharatiya Janata Party would come to power in the five poll-bound states on the strength of good governance, transparency and development.

The Election Commission earlier this month announced the poll dates for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Manipur will have a two-phase election, while Uttar Pradesh will have a seven-phase election. Counting for all states will be held on 11 March.The terms of the legislative assembly of Goa, Manipur and Punjab are due to expire on March 18 while that of Uttarakhand expires on March 26. The legislative term of Uttar Pradesh ends on May 27. Goa has 40 assembly seats, Manipur has 60, Punjab has 117, Uttarakhand has 70 while Uttar Pradesh has 403.