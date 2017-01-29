Assembly elections: RBI rejects Election Commission’s request to hike candidates’ withdrawal limit

Reserve Bank of India Governor, Urjit Patel. Source: Reuters

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rejected the request from the Election Commission of India (ECI) to enhance the cash withdrawal limit of the candidates in the assembly polls. In the wake of the upcoming assembly elections 2017 in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttrakhand the Director General of ECI, Dilip Sharma had written a letter to the RBI Governor Urjit Patel to hike the withdrawal limit of all the candidates to ensure that they are able to defray election expenditures up to the statutory limits.

Read the full letter here-