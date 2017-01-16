Assembly elections 2017: BJP releases 1st list of candidates for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand polls

Senior leader JP Nadda announced 149 candidate for Uttar Pradesh, 64 for Uttarakhand elections. (ANI)

Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday announced its first list of candidates for upcoming Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand election. Senior leader JP Nadda announced 149 candidate for Uttar Pradesh, 64 for Uttarakhand elections. The list for Uttar Pradesh only named those who will be contesting in first two phases.

The list was finalised by party’s Central Election Committee. “The CEC meet was attended by PM Narendra Modi, Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Rajnath Singh, Minister of Home Affairs, Shri Arun Jaitley, Minister of Finance and other members of the Central Election Committee of the BJP,” a press release issued by BJP said. The party has also rolled out the 2nd list for Punjab polls.

