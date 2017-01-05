Arvind Kejriwal is ‘Chhota Modi’, says Yogendra Yadav

Social activist-turned-politician Yogendra Yadav. (Source: Express Photo)

Erstwhile colleague Yogendra Yadav has no kind words for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is making a mighty push to establish AAP presence in Punjab and Goa ahead of the polls – Kejriwal has been on the campaign trail for months. However, a clearly unimpressed Yadav has questioned Kejriwal’s stature as a champion of the masses or even his standing as a good leader by highlighting his autocratic tendencies – remember, Yadav was unceremoniously booted out of AAP along with eminent lawyer Prashant Bhushan when they had asked for a more democratic set up in the party. Since then, Kejriwal has gone on to establish total control over the party. But more than that, his domineering habits have been likened to PM Narendra Modi who has established total control over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) relegating the old guard to the sidelines. PM Modi also is known to take the biggest of policy decisions at the Centre without consulting colleagues too much, and like him Kejriwal too has been unilaterally taking steps that have disappointed his erstwhile and current supporters.

But most of all, Kejriwal has been carrying on a loud, some say raucous, campaign against Modi where he blames the PM for most of the ills plaguing Delhi. Kejriwal says that Modi and the BJP are not allowing him to function properly to manage the state. Yadav, on his part, while commenting on current state of affairs ahead of the Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh elections, likened Kejriwal to PM Modi. he said, “Arvind Kejriwal is a Chhota Modi”. He has gone on record a number of times to highlight the deficiencies in Kejriwal’s management style and this barb is the latest.

#Battle2017

Can a ‘big Modi’ be defeated by ‘chhota Modi’? I don’t think so: @_YogendraYadav

Watch LIVE at http://t.co/4fqxBVUizL pic.twitter.com/tOu75E77RW — India Today (@IndiaToday) January 5, 2017

The crucial question that Yadav was answering was whether, a ‘Big Modi’ can be defeated by a ‘Chhota Modi’? Yadav said, “I don’t think so.”