Bihar by-election result live updates: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD ahead in Araria Lok Sabha seat

Bihar by-election result live updates: This is the first test of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after his party JD(U) had decided to break away from Grand Alliance and form government with BJP.

Bihar by-election result live updates: Results will be declared today in Araria Lok Sabha seats. The constituency is witnessing fight between BJP candidate Pradip Singh and RJD’s Sarafaraz Alam. Araria witnessed a moderate voter turnout of 57 percent. The results are the first test of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after his party JD(U) had decided to break away from Grand Alliance and form government with BJP. Last time, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD had won the seat. The polling was necessiated after demise of RJD MP Mohammad Taslimuddin. The polling was held in Araria on Sunday.

The results will be declared on a day when counting for Gorakhpur and Phulpur is also being held. These results will indicate us whether BJP has maintained its popularity in these two politically crucial states or opposition had managed to get back the favourable.

Track live updates of Bihar by-election result

8:28 AM: Counting of votes has begun in Araria Lok Sabha seat. As per early trends, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD is leading over BJP.

8:00 AM: Counting of votes will begin in Araria, Bihar

7:50 AM: Take a look at the preparations ahead of the counting of votes in Araria, Bihar

7:45 AM: The Araria seat is considered as a stronghold of RJD. If Nitish Kumar JD(U) and BJP can win here, it will prove that Kumar’s popularity is intact