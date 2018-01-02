Alwar, Ajmer bypolls: Over 18 lakh voters in each Lok Sabha constituency to cast vote

Similarly the Mandalgarh (Bhilwara) assembly constituency, where also a bypoll will be held, has 2,31,218 voters, officials said. (Source: IE)

The Alwar and Ajmer Lok Sabha constituencies that are going to bypoll later this month, have 18,18,578 and 18,40,686 registered voters respectively. Similarly the Mandalgarh (Bhilwara) assembly constituency, where also a bypoll will be held, has 2,31,218 voters, officials said. As per the final voter list published today, the Alwar Lok Sabha constituency has 18,18,578 voters, Ajmer Lok Sabha constituency has 18,40,686 voters and Mandalgarh assembly constituency has 2,31,218 voters, Chief Electoral Officer Ashwini Bhagat said. Prior to the electoral roll revision programme, the Alwar constituency had 17,97,513 voters, LS seat had 1817234 and Mandalgarh assembly seat had 2,29,770 voters. Bypolls will be conducted in the two Lok Sabha and one assembly constituency on January 29 and notification for this will be issued tomorrow, according to officials. The last date for filing nominations will be January 10, scrutiny will take place on January 11 and the last date of withdrawal of nomination papers will be January 15, he informed.

Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha seats and Mandalgarh (Bhilwara district) assembly seats are going to bypoll due to the deaths of Ajmer MP Sanwar Lal Jat, Alwar MP Chand Nath and Mandalgarh MLA Kirti Kumari (all of BJP) last year.