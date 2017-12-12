After PM Narendra Modi makes waves with seaplane trip, Nitin Gadkari hails it as a revolutionary mode of transport

Gadkari further said that “We have more than five lakh dams and we are planning to convert 11 rivers into waterways.” The government can use waterways to solve transportation problems, he added. Gadkari also spoke about the capacity that seaplanes have. Presently, seaplanes have a capacity of 9, 12 and in some up to 18. The government is planning to increase the capacity to 50.

Gadkari added that transport sector could be developed to encourage tourism. The union minister added that for example, with seaplanes people can ride from a lake in Jaipur to a lake in Udaipur. He also added that this project of seaplanes can be taken to the Ganges in Varanasi. He assured that after PM’s use of seaplane this mode of transport has become a new mode of transport for India.

Highlighting the features of sea-planes, Gadkari said it could even land on one-foot deep water body and is also cheaper as 12-seater such planes cost Rs 12-13 crore. “It does not require expenditure on creating the infrastructure (that traditional aircraft needs). It would be a very cheaper mode of transport,” he added. Gadkari said such mode of transport would be made available wherever possible in the country, including Uttarakhand and the Himalayan region.