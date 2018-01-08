XAT 2018 concluded, re-examination to be conducted due to technical glitch in some centres

XAT 2018 was conducted across 314 centres in the country on Sunday from 10 AM to 1:35 PM

XAT 2018: The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2018 was conducted by the Xavier School of Management (XLRI) yesterday, i.e January 7, 2017 across several centres in India. However, due to some technical glitch at some centres, the exam could not be conducted and would be conducted again on some other day. The information was released by XLRI on its official Twitter handle. The institute took to Twitter to inform about the situation. The post shared by XLRI said, “This year, XAT was conducted across 314 centres. However, at 2 centres due to server related technical issues, the exam couldn’t be conducted. Re-examination will be conducted at these centres for the affected students. The new date will be announced and communicated soon.”

The admit cards for the same were released on the official website at xatonline.in from December 27, 2017. XAT is conducted every year by XLRI at an all India level to select the most appropriate students for management education. The centres were the exam was conducted included- Agartala, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Goa, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nasik, Noida, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Surat, Tiruchirapalli, Trivandrum, Udaipur, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam.

Out of these, the exam will be reconducted at Barasat, Kolkata and Farukknagar, Gurgaon. Reportedly, students appearing for the exam complained about the mismanagement outside the exam hall.

