World University Rankings 2018: No Indian varsity in top 200 even as China surges; but where are IISc, IIT Bombay? See full list here

World University Rankings 2018: The Times Higher Education released the World University Rankings list for the year 2018 on Tuesday and surprisingly the position of Indian varsities do not look so good. While no Indian University has been ranked among the top 100, none of them could even make it up to the top 200 slot. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) that has been ranked the highest among the institute from the country, but unfortunately its ranking has slipped from the 201-250 band to the 251-300 band. According to Indian Express, the fall in its ranking has been attributed to a drop in its research influence score and research income. The top three spots are held by two universities of United Kingdon and one by a United States Institute. While the University of Oxford has been ranked number 1, University of Cambridge follows at number 2 and California Institute of Technology shares the third spot with Stanford University.

Phil Baty, the editorial director, Global Rankings at Times Higher Education while talking about the rankings of the Indian varsities said, “It is disappointing that India has declined in the World University Rankings amid increasing global competition,” the report added. Baty further said,”As leading universities in other Asian territories such as China, Hong Kong and Singapore are consistently rising up the rankings, in part thanks to high and sustained levels of funding, India’s flagship the Indian Institute of Science moves further away from the elite top 200.”

World University Rankings 2018: Top Indian Varsities and the ranks they hold in the list-

251–300: Indian Institute of Science

351–400: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

501–600: Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

501–600: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

501–600: Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

601–800: Aligarh Muslim University

601–800: Banaras Hindu University

601–800: University of Delhi

601–800: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

601–800: Indian Institute of Technology Madras

World University Rankings 2018: Varsities that hold the top 10 ranks in the list are-

Rank 1: University of Oxford

Rank 2: University of Cambridge

Rank 3: California Institute of Technology

Rank 3: Stanford University

Rank 5: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Rank 6: Harvard University

Rank 7: Princeton University

Rank 8: Imperial College London

Rank 9: University of Chicago

Rank 10: ETH Zurich – Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich

Rank 10: University of Pennsylvania

According to the official website of Times Higher Education, the World University ranking is ‘the only global university performance table to judge research-intensive universities across all of their core missions: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook. We use 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons, trusted by students, academics, university leaders, industry and governments.’