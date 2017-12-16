What!!! This Bihar student appeared for English Honours exam but got psychology degree!

In a comedy of errors that would baffle renowned psychoanalysts and would put them to shame, a Bihar student, Mohammad Tabrez, was handed a marksheet acknowledging the student’s clearance with honours in psychology. (PTI)

In a comedy of errors that would baffle renowned psychoanalysts and would put them to shame, a Bihar student, Mohammad Tabrez, was handed a marksheet acknowledging the student’s clearance with honours in psychology. The catch,Tabrez had given examination in English honours paper with History and Geography as pass subjects. Tabrez had given BA Part I exam conducted by the Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU), Muzaffarpur and is extremely irked since he received a degree in a subject he didn’t opt and give exam in. According to Hindustan Times, Tabrez said, “I wrote my papers for English honours, with geography and history as subsidiary subjects. But the result shows that I have passed the examination with honours in psychology. Not only this, I have been awarded pass marks even in psychology practicals.”

Tabrez, a resident of Bhatwalia college and a student of Ram Lakhan Singh Yadav College has approached the college for rectification in the marksheet but the college reportedly asked him to approach the Bihar University board headquarters which is 128 kilometres away from his house that is in West Champaran district. The BRABU has also refused to admit their mistake and alleged that he had filled the wrong application form but his admit card says otherwise.

The student claims that he is not the only one to approach examination boards frantically but several others are also in the same dilemma. According to HT, a non-teaching staff has admitted to the discrepancies occurring in 40 per cent marksheets and claimed that a number of students have been marked absent in spite of them attending the examination. Another student has been given marks in economics except for history which the student had chosen as a pass subject.

Imtyaz Shams, Acting Principal of the college, has responded to the mass errors and replied that the college was in touch with the university in order to get the marksheets corrected. Last year also Bihar class 12 toppers, Ruby Rai and several others were arrested exposing the examination racket in Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) for which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was forced to take stern steps to restrain the damage done in the education sector.