IIM Bill passed in Lok Sabha; here are 5 key takeaways

IIM Bill 2017: The Institute now has the power to grant degrees to its students instead of diplomas. (Photo: Website)

IIM Bill 2017: After much debate, the Lok Sabha on Friday gave a green signal to the Indian Institute of Management bill that approved by the Union cabinet earlier this year in the month of January. HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar describing the Bill as historic, and said that it would help IIMs become quality institutions like the Harvard University. “It is greater autonomy and in that direction we want to go,” he said during a debate on the Bill. While justifying the decision to restrict the interference of government Javadekar further added, “We are giving real freedom to our institutions. We must trust our best brains,” according to an Indian Express report. Here are some major takeaways that will help you understand the IIM Bill 2017 better-

1. After the passing of the bill, the premiere management Institute of India would now become an institute of national importance with the power to granting degrees to its students instead of diplomas.

2. The Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) will now have greater autonomy after the passing if the IIM Bill 2017. The power to appoint the chairperson as well as, the director will now lie with the board of the institutes. The Chairperson of the board will be appointed by the board for a period of four years, while the Director of each IIM will be appointed by the board for a period of five years via a search-cum-selection panel.

3. The Board of the various IIMs will now reserve the power to review the performance of each IIM and will be the principal executive body of each institute.

4. Once the Bill becomes an Act, the IIMs board will not need the Human Resource and Development Ministry’s approval while appointing the Director of each institute.

5. The accounts of the IIMs will now be audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.