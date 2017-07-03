WBJEEB JENPARH 2017 declaration soon, visit official website wbjeeb.in for updates

WBJEEB JENPARH 2017: The test was conducted in two rounds.

WBJEEB JENPARH 2017: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will soon declare the JENPAUH 2017 admission test results on its official website at wbjeeb.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results as soon as they are announced by the board. JENPAUH was conducted on May 28 for admission to Bachelor of Nursing (BSc Nursing), Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) and Bachelor of Audiology and Speech Language Pathology(BASLP) programmes.

JENPAUH 2017 admission test was conducted in two rounds. While the first round was conducted from 11 AM to 1 PM for physics and chemistry, the second round was conducted from 2 PM to 4 PM for biological sciences. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board conducts JENPAUH to fill 1, 170 seats available for the above mentioned programmes in institutes and colleges in the state of West Bengal. Candidates must note that the board reservesall the right, granting admission and revoking the same is totally upto them.

WBJEEB JENPARH 2017 Results:-

Candidates who appeared for the test can follow the below mentioned steps to check their results-

Step 1: SVisit the official website of the board at wbjeeb.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says, ‘JENPARH 2017 Results’

Step 3: On the results page, enter the required details

Step 4: Click submit/ enter

Step 5: Check your result and save the same for future

All the very best to all the students!!