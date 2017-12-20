WBJEE 2018: Application Process begins at wbjeeb.nic.in, check out important details here

WBJEE 2018: Candidates who wish to apply for the same can do so by visiting the official website now.

WBJEE 2018: Application process for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2018 has been initiated by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board on the official website of the board at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can do so by visiting the official website now. The last date for filling the application forms is January 19, 2018. WBJEE is a Common Entrance Examination which is conducted every year by the state board for admission to Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses in Universities, Govt. Colleges and Self Financed Institutes in the State. Candidates need to keep in mind that once an application is received, it will be construed that the candidate agrees to all terms & conditions, rules & regulations stipulated in the Information Bulletin and notices published by the Board for the said purpose.

Candidates are required to go through the Information Bulletin carefully before attempting to post the online application. The exam is slated to be conducted on April 22, 2018, i.e Sunday.

WBJEE 2018: Important date-

Start of Online form fill-up: 19-12-2017

Last date of online form fill-up including payment and downloading confirmation page: 19-01-2018

Last date of downloading confirmation page: 24-01-2018

WBJEE 2018: Steps to apply for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination-

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘Online Application Form WBJEE-2018’

Step 3: Now register your self first

Step 4: Once registered, fill the online application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay Examination Fee

Step 7: Download the confirmation page

WBJEE 2018: Mentioned below are the important instruction that needs to be followed by all aspirants-

-Application for WBJEE-2018 has to be done online only. There is no printed application form available.

-It is essential to have a mobile number and a unique email ID. All future communications will be sent through the registered mobile number and email ID. WBJEEB will not be responsible for non-receipt of any communication by the candidates if the mobile number and/or the email ID are wrong/nonexisting/changed.

– Do not attempt to make any duplicate application.

– The amount of application fees to be paid for appearing in the WBJEE-2018 is ₹500 (Rupees five hundred only) plus the Bank’s Service Charges as applicable. The Examination Fees can be paid either in cashless mode by ‘Net Banking’/ ‘Debit Card’/ ‘Credit Card’ or in cash using Allahabad Bank e-challan.

– Keep copies of the confirmation page, admit card in safe custody. It is not possible to generate any duplicate copy.