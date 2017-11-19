WBJEE 2018 exam date: From pattern to last date, all you need to know

The exam will be held in two shifts on April 22, 2018. (PTI)

WBJEE 2018 exam date: The West Bengal Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released information bulletin for upcoming WBJEE 2018- 2019. Interested candidates can find details related to application submission process, examination pattern, exam day rules and exams. The exam will be offline mode (OMR) based. The exam will be held in two shifts on April 22, 2018, and will consist of two papers, mathematics (paper -1) and Physics & Chemistry (combined) (paper-2). Check wbjeeb.in for West Bengal JEE 2018 updates.

Those candidates who appear in both papers and are awarded ranks will be eligible for admission in Engineering/ Technology/Architecture/ Pharmacy Courses in all institutes, while those who appear only in Paper-II only will be eligible for admission only in Pharmacy Courses (except in Jadavpur), the information by the website said.

Candidates appearing for engineering courses must have qualified their class XII exams with physics and mathematics along with any one of Biotechnology / Chemistry/Biology / Computer Science / Computer Application in regular class mode, it added. They also must have obtained at least 45 percent marks in after marks of all three subjects taken together. (40 percent for candidates belonging to ST, OBC-A, OBC-B, PwD). Candidates also must have passed their class XII exams with 30 percent.

On age limit, the notification said that candidates must at least be 17 years as on December 31, 2018. There is no upper limit. However, for Marine Engineering course, even though minimum age will be same, the maximum age is 25. as on December 12 next year.

Those interested to pay are required to pay application fees of Rs 500 Examination Fees can be paid either in cashless mode through ‘Net Banking’/ ‘Debit Card’/ ‘Credit Card/Paytm’ or in cash using Allahabad Bank e-challan, it added.

Earlier in June, WBJEE results for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses were declared, in which students from CBSE dominating the top 10 merit list for engineering.

Around 18.7 percent Kolkata students were on the list of first 10,000 students in the engineering course. Six students were from CBSE, three from WBCHSE and one from CISCE in top 10 merit list of engineering.