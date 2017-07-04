WBJEE 2017 Result: Second seat allotment result released today, visit wbjeeb.nic.in for updates

WBJEE 2017 Result: Candidates who appeared for the said test can visit the official website of the board at wbjeeb.nic.in as the link has been activatetd by the board. (Website)

WBJEE 2017 Result: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the second seat allotment result for WBJEE 2017. Candidates who appeared for the said test can visit the official website of the board at wbjeeb.nic.in as the link has been activatetd by the board. Once a candidate visits the official website of the board, they can view the institute wise seat allotment, the opening and closing rank and they can also view seat alloment resuly and pay seat acceptance fee.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board conducted the WBJEE exam on April 23 and the results for the same were declared last month. A total of 117544 candidates had appeared for the examination out of which 100433 are now eligible to take part in the counselling process for engineering where as 100175 candidates are eligible for pharmacy counselling. Around 85 per cent of candidates were successful in both courses. The board conducts WBJEE for admission to Bachelor of Education (B.E)/ Bachelors of Technology (B.Tech)/ Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch)/ Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm) programmes.

WBJEE 2017 Second seat allotment Result- Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to check their second allotment result-

Step 1: Visit the official website WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says, Seat Allotment Result Round 2

Step 3: Now click on the link that says, ‘View Seat Allotment Result and Pay Seat Acceptance Fee’

Step 4: Now ‘View Allotment Result for Round: 2’ by entering your Roll Number, Password and Security Pin

Step 5: Click on Login

All the best to all the candidates!!