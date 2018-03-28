Want to do MBA from top college? Here are some of the best B schools which do not require CAT score

Xavier Institute of Management, Jamshedpur. (Image courtesy xlri.ac.in)

A large number of students sit for Common Admission Test (CAT) exams to do MBA from reputed B-schools across the country every year. However, there are some B-schools in the country where you don’t need CAT score. These institutes will also take you even after you clear MAT, XAT, NMAT by GMAC or GMAT exams.

Here are some of them:-

1. XLRI: Xavier Institute of Management, Jamshedpur

This institute continues to stay among top 10 B-schools in the country and has topped the list as per jagranjosh.com. It has given right mix of faculty, curriculum and faculty as per current market trends. This B-school continues to be in the process of preparing students to make them ready for future challenges in the corporate sector. The institute accepts the XAT score for admission. One does not need 50 percent in graduation to appear for XAT.

2. IIFT: Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, New Delhi

It is an autonomous B-school and is one of a kind. This B school is popular not only in India but abroad because of its Master of Business Administration in International Busines programme. The institute also offers other programmes as well like certificate courses, executive programs for working professionals and management development programs. The institute conducts its own entrance test, where the minimum requirement is a Graduation in any field.

3. SVKM’s NMIMS, Mumbai

This institute conducts its own entrance exam which is known as NMAT by GMAC, an exam whose scores are accepted by a number of business schools. In case, if anybody is looking for some option other than the CAT, NMAT by GMAC is agood option.

4. Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), Pune

If anybody is looking to complete MBA degree that provides all-around development programmes, this institute a worth a shot. The institute also offers MBA in number of specialisations like Personnel Management, Business Management, Industrial Relations and Advertising. It accepts a SNAP score for shortlisting candidates and is not as tough as the CAT.

5. IILM – Institute for Higher Education, New Delhi

This institute is not only among the top MBA colleges in the country but also among those colleges which liberal admission process. It conducts its own entrance exam as also a group discussion and personal interview for selection of candidates.