Wait over! How to check DTE Maharashtra MBA CET 2018 result on official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra has declared the MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2018 result. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their result by visiting the official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in. Out of the total 106448 candidates who had registered for the exam, 98606 students had appeared for the exam. The registration for the test was held from January to February 2018 while the exam was held in a span of two days. The exam was held on March 10 and 11, 2018.

Here are the steps to check MBA CET 2018 result for the candidates who had appeared for the exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website of DET Maharashtra, dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link given on the page: ‘Click Here for MBA 2018 Result Published on 19th March 2018’

Step 3: You will be taken to a page (pdf file).

Step 4: Check your result.

Step 5: Download the file for future use.

About the university:

Technical Education, through Diploma, Post-diploma, Graduate and Post Graduate courses has been the doorway to careers for innumerable youth in enthralling them towards the leading light of knowledge for achieving glorious heights in life for the benefit and service of mankind. This is the way as well adopted by various streams of education.

The Directorate of Technical Education in Maharashtra, has been established to ensure that technical institutions catering to Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy and Hotel Management & Catering Technology courses across the State of Maharashtra confirm with the policies, rules, guidelines and strategies formulated by the Central and State governments.

The Directorate has under it’s development and supervisory ambit, around 1600 Technical Education institutions across the state of Maharashtra spread across 6 regions viz. Amravati, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik and Pune.