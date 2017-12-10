Vyapam patwari exam 2017: Students alert! New dates announced for 8000 aspirants who missed December 9 test

Vyapam released notification for re-exams of those who missed on December 9

Vyapam patwari exam 2017: If you missed your test for the Patwari post, then this one is sure to cheer you up. The Professional Examination Board (PEB) of Madhya Pradesh, also known as Vyapam, in its latest notification, announced that the body will conduct a fresh MP Patwari exam 2017 for over 8,000 aspirants who missed the online test held for the post of Patwari on December 9 due to a technical glitch. PEB Director Chandra Mohan Thakur, addressing a press conference, said, “PEB is holding Patwari recruitment examination from December 9 and 29 in 16 cities across Madhya Pradesh.” Thakur added that the Aadhaar number has now been connected with the roll numbers of the candidates to stop irregularities in the tests. “On December 9, about 8000 out of 26,887 aspirants who were scheduled to appear on that day missed the examination due to a technical glitch in verification of their Aadhaar number,” he said. Thakur added that the aspirants who missed the exams may check the new dates through the PEB website vyapam.nic.in adding that their roll numbers would be the same but the exam centres may be changed. He said that the test would most probably be conducted between December 21 and 27.

Thakur said that 10,20,000 candidates are appearing for the tests to fill up 9500 posts of Patwaris in the state. The tests are being conducted with the help of IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), he said.

The eligibility criteria for the test includes completion of graduation from any recognized university. The candidate’s age should be between 18 years to 40 years as on 1st January 2017. Age relaxation is applicable to the reserved category candidates as per the Madhya Pradesh Govt rules.

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board is the largest examination conducting body of Madhya Pradesh and comes directly under the Directorate of Technical Education (Government of Madhya Pradesh). The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board is a self-financed, autonomous incorporated body of State Government The Government has reconstituted the Board of Directors for taking decisions on policy and organizational matters through Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board Act of 2007.