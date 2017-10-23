VTU Revaluation Results 2017: BE, BTech June-July revaluation exam scores released at vtu.ac.in

VTU Revaluation Results 2017: VTU has released the results for the revaluation semester exams of the bachelor of education (BE) and bachelor of technology (BTech) courses. (PTI)

VTU Revaluation Results 2017: VTU has released the results for the revaluation semester exams of the bachelor of education (BE) and bachelor of technology (BTech) courses. Students who have appeared for BE and BTech exams can now check their results from the official website vtu.ac.in. VTU has declared results for June – July BE and BTech first, second, third and fourth (CBCS) semesters results and of BE and BTech first, second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth (Non-CBCS) semesters revaluation results. The examinations were conducted in the months of June and July this year. In a notification, the university said: “Results backlog subjects (attended during June 2017) and even semester subjects of crash semester students will be announced after completion of revaluation of May 2017 crash semester exams.”

VTU has declared these results of:

• June / July 2017 REVALUATION Results of B.E. / B.Tech I, II, III & IV(CBCS) semester announced for all regions.

• June / July 2017 REVALUATION Results of B.E. / B.Tech I, II, III, IV, V & VI(Non-CBCS) semester announced for all regions.

How to check VTU BE, BTech June-July revaluation exam result 2017?

In order to check VTU BE, BTech June-July revaluation exam result 2017, students can follow the steps given here:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Vellore Technological University (VTU) – vtu.ac.in.

Step 2: Under the “examinations” column, click on the link for “results”

Step 3: Scroll down to the “June/July 2017″ column and follow the links that says either ‘Click here for Non-CBCS Revaluation Results’ or ‘Click here for CBCS Revaluation Results’

Step 4: Enter your USN number and any other details required in the fields provided

Step 5: Click to submit

Step 6: The results will be displayed on the screen Save it to your computer and take a printout of it for future reference

All the best