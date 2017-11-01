VITEEE 2018: Vellore Institute of Technology announced application for Engineering Entrance Examination at vit.ac.in; check details here

VITEEE 2018: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has invited the application for the next academic year 2018 through the Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) (Website)

VITEEE 2018: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has invited the application for the next academic year 2018 through the Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE). Candidates who are interested can apply for the university from the official website – vit.ac.in. The VIT University is the main authority which organizes a university level entrance examination. This examination is known as VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE). Through this exam, students will get admission into four year B.Tech Programme in the Chennai and Vellore campus of the VIT University. The entrance examination of VITEEE is conducted in more than a hundred cities across India. The exam will be conducted through online mode. Details for applying for VITEEE 2018 are mentione below-

Eligibility:

– Candidates must have been born on or after July 1, 1996.

– Candidates must score an aggregate of 60 per cent in physics, chemistry, mathematics/biology in their class 12 (or equivalent) exams.

– The average marks for PCB or PCM shoufl be at least 50 per cent for SC, ST and North East candidates.

– NIOS students and those who studied in regular, full time and formal educational institutions are eligible to apply.

How to apply for VITEEE 2018?

Applicants can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for VITEEE 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website for VIT as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the notification for “VITEEE-2018 – Open (BTech Admission)”.

Step 3: Read the instructions provided and click on “Apply online”.

Step 4: Click on the tab for “new applicant” and register to the site.

Step 5: Fill in your details in the fields provided and submit your application.

Step 6: Remember to save a copy of your application for further reference.

Important dates:

Application process begins- November 1, 2017

Last date to edit application form- February 28, 2018

Last date to submit online application- March 15, 2018

Exam dates- April 4 to April 15, 2018