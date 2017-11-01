Vedic Studies, Yoga at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) soon; see what else is on agenda courtesy Swaminarayan Sanstha

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will soon start offering certificates courses in Indian Culture, Vedic Studies and Yoga. (Website)

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will soon start offering certificates courses in Indian Culture, Vedic Studies and Yoga. The university vice-chancellor Ravindra Kumar said “We entered into an MoU with Swaminarayan Sanstha to offer certificate programmes in Vedic Studies, spiritualism and Indian culture. These are six-month courses.” Kumar will retire from his post on Wednesday, as per The Indian Express.

“The first reaction to our decision to offer these courses was that we were becoming an RSS-Hindu university, ” Kumar said. Pointing out that Indian culture is not a homogeneous entity, Kumar said, Indian spiritualism has as much to take from non-Hindu sects as it has to take from Hindu sects.

Stating that the intention of the university is to spread yoga education across the globe, Kumar said IGNOU will offer certificate programmes to PhD in Yogic Studies.

He said, “We have also been assisted by S VYASA University of Bengaluru.”

Kumar said there are many initiatives taken by the university and the HRD ministry does not “interfere” in its day-to-day activities. The VC also said IGNOU has contributed immensely to the higher education sector in India but its role and contribution has not been properly assessed.

Professor S B Arora will succeed Kumar. Arora is one of the most senior professors among IGNOU directors. Professor Arora who is from the School of Health Sciences is likely to take over in the interim period, the report said.