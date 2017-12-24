Uttarakhand UBSE 10th, 12th exam schedule 2018 released; set to start from March 5, check out the timetable

UBSE Boards 2018: The board exam 2018 schedule for Class 10 and 12th has been released by Uttarakhand Board of School Education(UBSE). (Screenshot/Website)

UBSE Boards 2018: The board exam 2018 schedule for Class 10 and 12th has been released by Uttarakhand Board of School Education(UBSE). For class 12th, the exams will commence from March 5 and March 6 for Class 10. Notably, the examination will conclude on the same date, March 24, for both classes, as reported by uttarakhandnewsnetwork.com. A meeting was called to avoid the clash between probable body elections, which are to held in April next year and the examination dates. A examination committee meeting was held on Friday, at the Council Office,Ramnagar, to discuss the dates of the board examination. After deliberation, Secretary Dr. Neeta Tiwari released the Higher School and Inter Uttarakhand Board 2018 Examination schedule.

Before final board examinations, there will be practicals. The practical examination are slated to be conducted from Feburary 1 to 28, and evaluation will be from April 1 to April 15 next year. The result will be out in last week of May 2018. Moreover, the board examinations 2018 will be held in 1309 centers. As per uttarakhandnewsnetwork.com, in 2018, 1,4,486 candidates will appear for examination and the examination duration will be of 18 days. The timings of the examinations are from 10 AM to 1 PM. The maximum gap candidates might get in between their exams is of 2 days.

This year the board examinations timetable was announced on May 30. A total of 1,50,352 lakh students had appeared for the HSC exam and 1,71,220 lakh students for SSC exams. This year the exams were held quite late as compared to next years schedule. The exams were held from March 17 till April 10.

Uttarakhand Board of School Education

Established in 2001, Uttarakhand Board of School Education is an agency which works under the Government of Uttarakhand which carries out the task related to prescribing courses of instructions and text books and conducting examinations for school students in the state . It has its headquaters in Ramnagar. Currently, a total of 10,000 schools are affiliated to the board.

Examinations are on its way. All the best!