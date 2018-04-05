Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat launches drive to transform public schools

He emphasised on the need to motivate teachers who could play a key role in helping the drive achieve its goals by encouraging creativity among students and inculcating human emotions in them, he added.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today launched a transformation campaign to improve the standard of education in government schools of the state. The main purpose of the campaign launched in Almora was to start smart classes in government schools and equip these institutions with all basic facilities required by students, including safe buildings, clean drinking water, furniture, fans, heaters, sports material and computers, an official said.

He emphasised on the need to motivate teachers who could play a key role in helping the drive achieve its goals by encouraging creativity among students and inculcating human emotions in them, he added. The chief minister also announced the opening of one model school each in Kumaon and Garhwal regions to provide quality education to the poor and underprivileged children of classes 6 to 12, the official said.

In Kumaon circle this model school will be opened in Almora, he said. Rawat asked the district administration to send a proposal about it to the state government after selecting land for the school.