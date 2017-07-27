US education official to visit India for exchange program

McCormick’s visit to India is expected to be later this fall, he said, adding the exchange program among school students and teachers would have a long-term impact in building people-to-people relationship between the two countries. (Source: IE)

A top American education official will visit India to develop an international teacher and student exchange program among Indian states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and US state of Indiana. “This will be the very first initiative by Indiana with India. Currently there are only a few exchange programs with other countries across the globe,” Chairman of Sikhs PAC Gurinder Singh Khalsa said after his meeting in this connection with Indiana State Superintendent of Education Jennifer McCormic yesterday. McCormick’s visit to India is expected to be later this fall, he said, adding the exchange program among school students and teachers would have a long-term impact in building people-to-people relationship between the two countries. “We should have a mechanism of exchange programs for school students and teachers. This will give exposure to our students and teachers,” Khalsa said. Indiana is currently working on producing a 90-minute documentary to inform student residents about the diversity of cultures, and showcase international citizen communities in Indiana. According to the Indiana Department of Education, there are currently 375 spoken languages registered with the State.

Last year, former Indiana Superintendent of Education Glenda Ritz announced the introduction of Sikh History in the state’s high school history curriculum by sending immediate text supplements until history books are republished.

Since 2016, Indiana is the second state after California where Sikh history has become part of public schools’ history books curriculum.