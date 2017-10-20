UPTET answer key 2017: Announcement made, download at upbasiceduboard.gov.in

UPTET 2017: The basic education department of the Uttar Pradesh government released the answer keys for the state Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2017.

UPTET 2017: The basic education department of the Uttar Pradesh government released the answer keys for the state Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2017. Candidates can visit the official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in to check the result. While the initial answer keys release date was October 17, however, due to heavy load on the website, it did not function properly. The exam authority has released it today noon. The education department had conducted the Teacher Eligibility Test on October 15. The examination was conducted in two parts – one for teachers of classes 1 to 5 another for those of class 6 and 8. UPTET 2017 examination comprised of objective type questions. The application process for the exam had begun on August 25 and it closed on September 8, 2017. Contractual teachers employed in Uttar Pradesh also were eligible to appear for the UPTET to claim eligibility for the post of teachers in primary schools. The result of the exam will be released two months after the examinations are held.

Here are the steps to download UPTET 2017 exam answer key:

Step 1: Go to the official website– upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

Step 2: Now click on PRI or UPRI depending on which one you appeared for.

Step 3: A pdf file will open where the candidates can check the answer.

Step 4: Take a print out and save it for your future reference.

Candidates may raise objections (if any) regarding the answer keys till October 23, 2017, 6 pm. Send the an email to uptethelpline@gmail.com for any problem, as per IndianExpress report. This year a total of 10,09,347 candidates applied for the UPTET 2017 out of which only 9.76 lakh were allowed to sit, added the report. Of them, 3,49,192 for primary and 6,27,568 for upper primary had registered for the exam.