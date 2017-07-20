UPSESSB TGT PGT Result 2017: UP TGT, PGT Results declared on UPSESSB official website, here’s how to check results at upsessb.org

The results are in the form of roll numbers who have been selected for the interview. (UPSESSB website)

UPSESSB TGT PGT Result 2017: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) released its TGT and PGT results today on its official website (upsessb.org). The result of the written exams for 2017 can be accessed online, India.com reported. The latest results that are released are for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) courses like Hindi, Commerce, Civics, Psychology, and Botany. Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) results are for courses like Hindi and Science. Along with the results, the Board has also released the answer key to all the subjects. The results are in the form of roll numbers who have been selected for the interview. Here’s how to check the UPSESSB Result 2017:

1. Visit the official website and click on the link provided on the front page.

2. To check the UPSESSB TGT PGT Result, submit exam details like exam roll number and registration number and personal details like date of birth.

3. Click the Submit button and an e-copy of the result will be loaded on the screen. Submit the details again if there is any issue with the result page.

Apart from the official exam website, candidates can check the UPSESSB TGT PGT Result on Pariksha official website, pariksha.up.nic.in. The Board had conducted the exams for the almost 8000 vacant posts of TGT and 1300 posts of PGT. The registration had begun in June 2016 and exam was held earlier this month.