UPSEE 2018 application process starts at upsee.nic.in, from exam dates, eligibiliy to fees, check details here

UPSEE 2018 application: The Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) application process have been initiated at upsee.nic.in by the Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website now and register them selves for the exam that will take place in the month of April. According to the information brochure releasedon the official website, “the online application form through the website can be submitted from 23rd January 2018 (11:00 AM) to 15th March 2018 (05:00PM)” It adds, “This Entrance Examination is also open to the candidates who have passed the qualifying examination from any institution located outside U.P. and whose parents (both Father and Mother) are not domicile of U.P subject to the eligibility conditions given in this Information Brochure.”

UPSEE 2018 Important Dates:

Opening Date for filling of On-Line Application: January 23, 2018 (11:00 AM)

Last Date for Submission of Application: March 15, 2018 (05:00 PM)

Date of Examinations: April 29, 2018 (Sunday) and May 05, 2018 (Saturday) & May 06, 2018 (Sunday)

UPSEE 2018 Application Process:

Here is how the candidates can register them selves for the exam-

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSE at upsee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on UPSEE 2018 Online Form submission

Step 3: Complete the application form

Step 4: Upload the image

Step 5: Pay the application fees

Note: The Entrance Examination Fee for UPSEE-2018 is Rs. 1300.00 for Male/Transgender candidates of General & OBC category and Rs. 650.00 for Female / Physically Handicapped candidates of all categories / SC/ST candidates.

UPSEE 2018 Eligibility:

Candidates should fulfil the below-mentioned eligibility criteria in order to appear for the UPSEE 2018 exam-

– Aspirants must have completed their 10+2 class from UP board or its equivalent from a recognised board with a minimum aggregate of 45% with physics and mathematics as subjects (For BTech)

– SC/ST candidates need a minimum aggregate of 40% in their 10+2 exams

– Aspirants must have completed their 10+2 class from UP board or its equivalent from a recognised board with a minimum aggregate of 45% with physics and biology as subjects (For BTech Biotechnology)