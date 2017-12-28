UPSEE 2018 exam dates revised; check new dates, online registration process here

Candidates who wish to appear for the exam as the official notification for UPSEE 2018 has been released. (Photo: IE)

UPSEE 2018: The exam dates for the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) have been revised by the Uttar Pradesh State Technical University (UPTU) at upsee.nic.in. According to the latest official notification released, the dates of the entrance examinations have now been shifted to April 29th for undergraduate courses and May 5th and 6th for postgraduate courses. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam that is slated to take place next year should take a note of the exam as soon as the official notification for UPSEE 2018 has been released by UPTU. The exam is conducted every year for aspirants for admission to professional courses offered at the university or institutes that are affiliated to the University. The announcements for the UPSEE 2018 exam dates was earlier made by AKTU registrar OP Rai. While talking about the dates, Rai had said that the entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 15 (Sunday) and the postgraduate courses will be conducted on April 21 (Saturday) and 22 (Sunday), while now the dates have been changed.

Further while talking about the reason behind the selection of the date, Rai said that these dates have been selected to avoid any clash and also so that the affiliated institutes are kept in the loop and don’t hold their semester/year-end or any other examinations on the same dates.

UPSEE 2018 Registration Process:

The online application forms for registration to the UPSEE 2018 entrance exam is expected start soon. Candidates need to keep in mind that this year the Aadhaar number has been made mandatory by the Uttar Pradesh government for various entrance exams. It is important that candidates who wish to apply for the exam have a valid aadhaar card, if not, aspirants must enrol themselves for the same as soon as possible.

UPSEE 2018 Eligibility:

Candidates should fulfil the below-mentioned eligibility criteria in order to appear for the UPSEE 2018 exam-

– Aspirants must have completed their 10+2 class from UP board or its equivalent from a recognised board with a minimum aggregate of 45% with physics and mathematics as subjects (For BTech)

– SC/ST candidates need a minimum aggregate of 40% in their 10+2 exams

– Aspirants must have completed their 10+2 class from UP board or its equivalent from a recognised board with a minimum aggregate of 45% with physics and biology as subjects (For BTech Biotechnology)