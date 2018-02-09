UPSC Recruitment Notification 2018 out! From number of vacancies to last date to how to apply at upsconline.nic.in, know everything here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released online notification for application forms for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examinations (CSE) 2018. (Image: IE)

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released online notification for application forms for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examinations (CSE) 2018. One can register by simply visiting the official website of the UPSC i.e. upsconline.nic.in. As, per the notification, the candidates can register for the CSE 2018 examination until 6th March 2018 – 6:00 pm. In addition to that, UPSC has also released the online application forms for Indian Forest Service Examinations. The last date to register for this examination is same, i.e., 6th March 2018.The number of vacancies to be filled after declaring the result of the examination is expected to be approximately 782, out of which, 32 vacancies are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category. The CSE 2018 will be conducted on 3rd June 2018.

Besides, the candidate should also ensure that they fulfill all eligibility conditions for the examination. Further, issuance of admission certificate will not imply that the candidate has been cleared by the Commission until the UPSC does verification of the eligibility conditions with reference to original documents.

How to Apply for the CSE 2018 examination:

Candidates can simply visit the website http://upsconline.nic.in/ to apply for the examination. One would find all the details at the website which the candidate should keep in mind before applying.

At the site, the candidate will find the registration link. Click on the ‘Online Application For Various Examinations of UPSC,’ and you would be redirected to the desired site.

At the examination form site, you will find two registration links – Fill all the details diligently and upload required documents to submit.

Pay application fee to complete the application process. Application fee can be submitted through different means via Credit card/debit card/Internet banking.

Before applying make sure, that you fit the eligibility criteria. The eligible candidates shall receive an e-Admission Certificate three weeks before the commencement of the examination. The e- Admission Certificate will be made available in the UPSC website [www.upsc.gov.in] for downloading by candidates and no Admission Certificate will be sent by post.