UPSC Prelims result 2017 declared; find out how to fill Detailed Application Form online for civil services main examination

UPSC Prelims result 2017: The Union Public Service Commission on Thursday released the results of the preliminary examination of the Civil Services examination. The preliminary examination for the civil services was held on June 18. The central examination body has advised all candidates to fill the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for civil services (main) examination (2017). The DAF for the main examination can be filled online, as per a Press release released by the body. The release also states that the online forms need to submit at the official website of the UPSC, upsc.gov.in. The forms would be available on the official website of the UPSC between August 17 and August 31.

The selection process for the civil services examination is held in three stages, namely the preliminary, main examination and the interview. Candidates who clear all three stages have the option of opting for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) along with other services such as forest services and postal services. The candidates who have been declared sucessful by the exam conducting body has stated that successful candidates must first get themselves registered on the website www.upsc.gov.in before filling the DAF.

