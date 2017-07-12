UPSC to hold National Defence Academy and the Naval Academy exams in Sept; NDA, NA 1 results likely to be declared soon

UPSC will conduct examinations for the NDA and the Naval Academy NA on September 10. (Source: PTI)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct examinations for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Naval Academy (NA) on September 10 this year. Candidates who had applied for the examinations in the month of June can expect to get their admit cards by the middle of August. There are strong indications that the UPSC will soon release the results of the NDA & NA (I) 2017 examination which was held in April of this month. The commission is yet to declare the results of the exams held in April, last year the results of the April exam were declared in June, according to an NDTV report.

For those who were unable to apply to the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy can apply for the UPSC NDA & NA (I) 2018. This exam will be held on April 22, this exam will be followed by the UPSC NDA & NA (II) 2018 exam which will be held in September of next year according to the examination calendar released by the UPSC.

The Union Public Service Commission conducts NDA & NA twice every year. Candidates who clear the examination are then called for Service Selection Boards (SSB) which are conducted by the armed forces. Those who clear the examinations and the SSB interview for the Army and the Air Force will then attend the 139th Course of NDA and those who clear the Navy SSB will go on to attend the 101st Course of the Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC), as per the report.