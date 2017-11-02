UPSC NDA/NA II result 2017 announced at upsc.gov.in, visit official website for updates

NDA/NA aspirants who appeared for the exam can check the same on the official website now.

UPSC NDA/NA II result 2017: The National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (NDA/NA) II results for 2017 have been announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at upsc.gov.in. NDA/NA aspirants who appeared for the exam can check the same on the official website now. UPSC conducted the NDA/NA examination on September 10 earlier this year. The mark-sheets of the candidates will be put on the Commission’s website within fifteen (15) days from the date of publication of the final result, as per UPSC.

According to a press note released by the Commission, “On the basis of the result of the written part of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2017 held by the Union Public Service Commission on 10th September, 2017, candidates with the under mentioned Roll Nos. have qualified for Interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 140th Course and for the 102nd Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd July, 2018.”

The release further states that the “candidates are requested to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of the announcement of written result. The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centres and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so. ”

UPSC NDA/NA II result 2017: Follow the below mentioned steps to check results-

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of UPSC, click on the link that says ‘National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II), 2017’

Step 3: A Whats New page including a link to the PDF document of the written results will open on the screens

Step 4: Now, click on the link to view your result

Step 5; In the list, search for your roll number and save the same for future

Note: The candidature of all the candidates whose Roll Nos. are shown in the list is provisional.