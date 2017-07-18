UPSC NDA 1 Result 2017: Union Public Service Commission declares result for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy written examination, check upsc.gov.in

UPSC NDA & NA 1 Result 2017: Results for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) written examination 2017 have been declared on Tuesday. (PTI)

UPSC NDA & NA 1 Result 2017: Results for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) written examination 2017 have been declared on Tuesday. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced results of the NDA/NA written examination 2017 today, July 18 on their website upsc.gov.in. UPSC conducted the examinations on April 23 at 41 different test centres across the country. Applicants who have cleared the written examinations now will now turn up for the interview round which will be conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence. After clearing the interview, candidates will get admission into the three sections of the NDA — the Army, Navy and Air Force. The courses will begin from January 2, 2018.

Applicants may follow the below steps to download the UPSC NDA/ NA 2017 result:

Step 1: Log in to the official website of the UPSC – upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that shows the active link of UPSC NDA Results 2017

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Click on the result link

Step 4: A page will display with an option between registration id and roll number. Pick one

Step 5: Enter the details like registration id or roll number, date of birth and captcha in the field provided and get your result

UPSC conducts many prestigious examinations throughout the year to recruit candidates into various Government Departments. It holds competitive recruitment examinations of which the UPSC NDA & Naval Academy (I) 2017 is the most sought after one by the candidates to get themselves enrolled for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy.

Wishing luck to all candidates!