UPSC IAS, IPS civil services examinations: To report mistakes, deadline fixed; know this critically important update

In the latest notification, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has fixed a time frame for the candidates to report any kind of mistakes or discrepancies faced in questions asked in the various civil services examinations conducted by it. Now, a 7-day time frame will be provided to all the candidates to make their representations. This decision by UPSC comes after a section of civil services aspirants recently approached the Supreme Court against the conduct of the Civil Services preliminary examination of 2017 and accused the Commission of non-transparency and of framing ambiguous, incoherent questions. Every year, thousands of students appear in various recruitment examinations conducted by the Commission which includes civil services examination to select IAS and IPS officers among others.

A note released by UPSC stated, “for each Examination, a time frame of 7 days (a week) i.e. from the next day of the Examination Date to 6.00 p.m. of the seventh day is fixed for the candidates to make representations to the Commission on the questions asked in the Papers of that Examination.” The notification further added, “For examination conducted on two or more days, the dates on which the Paper(s) of that Examination are held, will be the crucial reckoning date for making representation on the questions appeared in those Papers. For example: if Paper(s) of an Examination is/are conducted on 1st March, then a candidate can make representation by 6:00 p.m. on 8th March.” One thing that all the candidates need to remember is that “No representation will be entertained under any circumstances after this window of seven days is over,” according to UPSC.

Now the representations must only be submitted online (by email at email Id — examination -upsc@gov.in) and no representation by post/hand will be entertained, the notification further said. While making itself clearer, the commission even stated an example that said, “For example, if the paper of an examination is conducted on March 1, a candidate can make representation by 6 pm on March 8.” It is probably the first time that the UPSC has fixed a deadline for candidates to make representations on exam papers, officials said.

Supreme Court in the month of August earlier this year had dismissed a plea which sought grace marks or removal of alleged wrong questions given in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2017 preliminary examination. This was dismissed by an SC bench.