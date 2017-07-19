UPSC NDA NA 1 Result 2017 declared, 8005 candidates qualify for interview round, know more here

UPSC NDA NA 1 Result 2017: The results are available for the students on the website in the form of a pdf document. (Website)

UPSC NDA NA 1 Result 2017: The National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) written examination results were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on July 18, 2017 at upsc.gov.in. According to an India.com report, a total of 8005 students qualified for the interview round after clearing the UPSC NDA/ NA written examination. The results are available for the students on the website in the form of a pdf document. According to UPSC, “On the basis of the result of the written part of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2017 held by the Union Public Service Commission on 23rd April 2017, candidates with the under mentioned Roll Nos. have qualified for Interview by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 139th Course and for the 101st Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January, 2018.”

UPSC NDA/ NA Interview round-

Candidates who have qualified for the Services Selection Board interview round that is conducted by the Ministry of Defence will have to register themselves on the Indian Army Recruiting website at joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of the announcement of written result. “The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centres and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on the registered e-mail ID,” according to UPSC.

Note: “Candidates are also requested to submit original certificates of Age and Educational Qualification to respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs) during the SSB interview.”

The marksheets of the candidates who appeared for the UPSC NDA/ NA examination will be put up on the Commission’s website within fifteen (15) days from the date of publication of the final result (after concluding SSB Interviews) and will remain available on the website for a period of thirty

(30) days, according to UPSC.