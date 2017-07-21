UPSC CDS Exam II 2017 date set November 19, 2017; Here’s how to apply for Army, Navy and Air Force officer exam

The commission conducts exams for appointing job positions in government services. (UPSC website)

UPSC CDS Exam II 2017: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has announced the date of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Exam II 2017-18 as November 19, 2017. According to a UPSC notification, the forms submission begins from August 9, 2017, and the last date is September 8, 2017. India.com reported that the schedule of the exam, important dates and details of the online registration can be checked at the official website upsc.gov.in. The exam is for the positions of officers in the Army, Navy and Air Force and any gendered person can apply. Here is how to apply for the exam:

1. The candidates who are eligible for the CDS Exam II can apply online or register through the online portal of the UPSC.

2. Go to the official website www.upsc.gov.in and fill in the application form.

3. General category candidates and Male candidates will have to pay fees of Rs 200. Reserved category candidates and women are exempted from the fees.

4. The fee should be paid by depositing money to any SBI branch through cash or use their Net banking facility. You can also use Visa, Master Credit or Debit card.

5. The eligibility criteria differ for various positions. To apply for the Indian Military Academy and Officers’ Training Academy, you must have a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. But for the Indian Naval Academy, a degree in Engineering is a must. The Air Force Academy will only take candidates who had Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level or a Bachelor in Engineering.

The UPSC has already declared the CDS I Exam 2017 result. The commission conducts exams for appointing job positions in government services. It also appoints officers and promotes or depute under various civil services and advice the government on national matters, according to India.com.