UPSC civil services notification 2018: Last day to apply for Prelims examination; check upsconline.nic.in

UPSC civil services notification 2018: Application process for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)’s Civil Services examination 2018 will end today, March 6, 2018. Candidates who are interested in applying for departmental positions of IAS, IPS, or administrative services and others must fill the online application form that is available on the official website – upsconline.nic.in by today. As per the notification on the UPSC website, the online applications can be filled by candidates latest by 6 pm on Tuesday. The commission will issue an e-Admission Certificate to the eligible candidates three weeks before the commencement of the examination. On June 3, the UPSC 2018 preliminary examination to select IAS and IPS officers among others will be held across the country.

The applicants are advised to fill the application form as soon as possible because the candidates will be allotted the Centres on ‘first-apply-first allot’ basis. Once the capacity of a particular Centre is attained, the same will be frozen, as per the official notification. Applicants, therefore, should apply early so that they could get a Centre of their choice.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018: How to apply?

Applicants can the steps mentioned below to fill the application form for UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018:

Step 1) Log on to the official website – upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2) Click on the link that says, ‘ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’.

Step 3) A new webpage will appear, where the application forms will be available.

Step 4) The filling of online application contains two parts. In Part I candidates will have to fill basic information, while Part II consists of filling up payment details, selection of examination centre, uploading of Photograph and Signature and agreeing to the declaration.

Step 5) Enter all the details carefully.

Step 6) Upload your scanned photo and signature.

Step 7) Pay application fee online through SBI net banking or by cash through SBI bank challan or through credit card/debit card.

Step 8) Click on Submit after filling the form.

Step 9) Take out a print out of the form the future purpose.

Note: The candidates are advised to check their eligibility, like, minimum educational qualification, age etc. given in the Notice of the Examination available on Commission’s website.