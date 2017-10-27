UPSC CDS II 2017 Admit Card announced; visit official website upsc.gov.in to download

UPSC CDS II 2017 Admit Card: Exam to take place in on November 19.

UPSC CDS II 2017 Admit Card: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday announced the UPSC Combined Defence Services (CDS) II 2017 examination admit card. Candidates who have applied for the test can visit the official upsc.gov.in to download the admit card. UPSC CDS (II) 2017 exam is scheduled to be held on November 19, 2017, for admissions in Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA) and Officers Training Academy (OTA). The online application process for UPSC CDS II exam started on August 9 and ended on September 8. If any discrepancies are found in the Admit card, candidates should bring it to UPSC’s notice immediately. If any applicant is not able to download the admit card, they may contact UPSC Facilitation Counter on Telephone Nos. 01123385271, 01123381125 and 01123098543 between (10.00 AM to 5.00 PM) on working days. The candidate may also send Fax message on Fax No. 01123387310. As per a notification released by UPSC,”In case the photograph is not printed or available on the e-Admit Card, candidates are advised to carry three (03) photographs (one identical photograph for each session) along with proof of identity such as Identity Card etc. and printout of e-Admit Card at the venue of the Examination to secure admission in the Examination.”

Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones or any other communication devices inside the examination hall, said notification. The notification also said that any ill method shall lead to disciplinary action against the candidate.

Here are the steps to download UPSC CDS (II) 2017 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on “e-admit card: Combined Defence Services Examination (II) 2017” option in ‘Whats New’ column.

Step 3: Click on the link provided.

Step 4: Click on the ‘By Registration ID’ or ‘By Roll Number’ option- whichever suits you.

Step 5: Fill in the required details.

Step 6: Download the admit card.