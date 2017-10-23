UPSC CAPF result 2017 announced; visit official website upsc.gov.in; all you need to know

UPSC CAPF result 2017: Candidates can visit the official website upsc.gov.in to check the results.

UPSC CAPF result 2017: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandants examination results on Monday. Candidates can visit the official website upsc.gov.in to check the results. Those students who have managed to qualify the written examination will now appear for physical standards test and medical standards tests. The qualified candidates are now required to register themselves before filling up the Detailed Application Form (DAF) online. The DAF will be available on the website from October 25 to November 13. Moreover, the candidates will be required produce their original certificates at the time of the personality test. It is to get their age, educational qualifications, community, etc verified. The transcript of candidates who have not cleared the CAPF exam will be uploaded on the UPSC’s website after the announcement of final result which includes personality test result too. The transcript of the unqualified students will be on the website for a period of 60 days. Earlier on October 21, the UPSC had announced host of vacancies under various Central ministries on upsconline.nic.in. A total of 64 posts in Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Defence, and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare etc. will be filled with this recruitment drive. Candidates who want to apply can visit the official website to fill the application form.

Here are the steps to check UPSC CAPF result 2017:

Step 1: Visit the official website upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Under the ‘What New’ section click on ‘Written Result- Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandants Exam.’

Step 3: Candidates will be taken to a PDF file which will display the roll number of the qualified candidates.

Step 4: Check the result and download the pdf for future reference.

