UPSC Civil Service prelims 2017: Check unofficial answer key to calculate your marks

UPSC 2017 answer key: The preliminary examination for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2017 was successfully conducted on Sunday, June 18 and official answer key will be released in a few day. However, several private institutions have released their UPSC Civil Service prelims 2017 answer keys for all four sets of the question papers. As per reports, the UPSC prelims exams were said to have been more difficult than last year. Unlike the 2016 examinations, there were no more disproportionately large number of current affairs and factual questions.

UPSC has shifted its focus on conceptual pattern and applied questions accordingly this year. Also, the questions were aimed at testing candidates’ knowledge across various streams and industries. It also forced aspirants to dig deep into memory to cull out relevant information.

Candidates who will clear this exam will be eligible for various positions in the Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others. The exam is conducted in three stages including prelims, mains and interview rounds.

Those who have appeared for the preliminary exam this year can cross check their answers with the help of the following answer key. Here is the unofficial answer key of the GS examination by the Chanakya IAS Academy:

(Image: IE)

(Image: IE)

Answer key by Gradeup:

(Source: IE)

(Source: IE)

(Source: IE)

(Source: IE)

(Source: IE)

(Source: IE)

(Source: IE)

(Source: IE)

(Source: IE)

(Source: IE)

(Source: IE)

(Source: IE)

Official answer key for the UPSC civil services preliminary examination will be released for both papers I and II which carries 200 marks in the exam. Aspirants who score 33 per cent in II will be qualified in paper I as well and will then have to appear for IAS mains examinations.

The final list of candidates who passed through the Civil Services examination last year was released weeks ago. Nandini KR topped the list after scoring 55.3 per cent. As per Indian Express, Nandini got 1,120 marks (927 in main and 193 in PI) out of the total of 2,025. As many as 4.59 lakh students had participated in the exam last year.

UPSC is the centralised authority that organises examinations like civil services examination, combined medical services examination, engineering services examination, combined defence services examination and others.