UP government to introduce NCERT pattern in schools: Dy CM Dinesh Sharma

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said today the NCERT pattern would replace the existing syllabus in examinations conducted by the UP Board from the next academic session to bring school students at par with those in the CBSE-affiliated institutes. (Image: IE)

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said today the NCERT pattern would replace the existing syllabus in examinations conducted by the UP Board from the next academic session to bring school students at par with those in the CBSE-affiliated institutes. It has also been decided to impart education with a blend of ancient Indian culture and modern development including technical and computer education, he said. “Since in the existing pattern, students of the Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh, find it hard to score marks, the NCERT pattern would replace it,” Sharma said. The deputy CM said within a year, games facility, digital black board, e-library, smart classes and wifi facility would be provided to every aided and government school. He said, Yoga has also been introduced in Physical education syllabus of the state board.

Sharma said he is committed to reduce time span of examination from present 75 days to 15 days from the next academic session. He claimed that the exam time span in the current year has been reduced to one month. Earlier talking to reporters in Vrindavan, Sharma said carelessness in board examination would not be tolerated. He said the district inspector of schools of Hardoi has been suspended for the same. On police encounters, he asserted that police would reciprocate in the same language, if criminals are offencive. “Gone are the days when criminals would attack police stations,” Sharma asserted. A gangster was killed and nearly two dozen criminals were arrested by police in 15 encounters in different districts of Uttar Pradesh during the past two days.

Normalcy is fast returning in Kasganj since unlawful elements are being severely dealt with, he added. Violence erupted in Kasganj last week after 22-year-old Chandan Gupta was killed in clashes following stone-pelting on a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate Republic Day.