UP board time table 2018: Class 10, 12 exam date sheet released today at upmsp.edu.in; tests start February 6

While the High School exams will begin from February 6 and end on February 22, the Intermediate exams will end on March 10. (Photo: IE)

UP board time table 2018: The class 10th and 12th examination date sheet has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad on its official website at upmsp.edu.in for next year. While the dates have been released, students who are preparing to appear for the examination can download their exam time table from the official website after sometimes once it has been uploaded on the website. While the official announcement of the examination is awaited on the official website, the exams for class 10th and 12th will begin from February 6. While the High School exams will begin from February 6 and end on February 22, the Intermediate exams will end on March 10. An Indian Express report quoted UP Board secretary, Neena Srivastava saying that this time High school exams will end on record 16 days.

Earlier this year, the Uttar Pradesh class 10th and 12th final term examinations were delayed due to the state assembly election taking place in the state, however, this year the examinations will take place on the regular time. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is also expected to announce new measures to keep a tab on all kinds of malpractices, cheating and fraud taking place during the examination period. This step is being taken keeping the mass cheating and other malpractices in mind. Dinesh Sharma, the deputy Chief Minister of UP has earlier directed the official of the secondary education department in the state to delare the date sheet for the state board examinations by this month for the benefit of students, according to the report. The state government issued an official statement in this regard saying that the minister also issued instructions pertaining to examination centres.

The registration proves for the Uttar Pradesh board examination set to take place next year ended last month. Every year over 60 lakh student in the state appear for the Uttar Pradesh class 10 and 12 examinations.

All the best, students!!