UP board time table 2018: Class 10, 12 exam date sheet exprected to release today at upmsp.edu.in

UP board time table 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is expected to release the exam date sheet for class 10th and 12th on its official website at upmsp.edu.in for next year. Students who are preparing to appear for the examination can download their exam time table from the official website of the board as soon as it is released. While the official announcement of the examination is awaited, the exams on the basis of the previous year dates is expected to take place in the month of February next year. Earlier this year, the Uttar Pradesh class 10th and 12th final tern examinations were delayed due to the state assembly election taking place in the state, however, this year the exams are expected to take place on their regular time.

According to a report by the Indian Express, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is expected to announce new measures along with the exam dates to keep a tab on all kinds of malpractices, cheating and fraud taking place during the examination period. This step is being taken keeping the mass cheating and other malpractices in mind. Dinesh Sharma, the deputy Chief Minister of UP recently directed the official of the secondary education department in the state to delare the date sheet for the state board examinations by this month for the benefit of students, according to the report. The state government issued an official statement in this regard saying that the minister also issued instructions pertaining to examination centres.

The registration proves for the Uttar Pradesh board examination set to take place next year ended last month. Every year over 60 lakh student in the state appear for the Uttar Pradesh class 10 and 12 examinations.

All the best, students!!