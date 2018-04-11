UP Board result 2018 for class 10, 12 exams not releasing on April 15; here’s when scores will be out on upresults.nic.in

UP Board result 2018: The results for Class 10, 12 of Uttar Pradesh Board which were scheduled to be released on April 15, are unlikely to be out on the same date.

UP Board result 2018: The results for Class 10, 12 of Uttar Pradesh Board which were scheduled to be released on April 15, are unlikely to be out on the same date. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), also known as Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, has informed that the results are likely to release in the third week of April, as per media reports. The results will be declared on the official website – upmsp.edu.in. The results will also be made available at upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in once they are released by the board. The UP 10th Board exams were conducted from 6 February – 22 February 2018 and The UP Board 12th exams were conducted from 6 February – 12 March 2018.

There are other private websites that host the results like examresults.net and indiaresults.com. Students can log in here and view their scores. Once released, students have to log in with their hall ticket/ roll number and date of birth. In case the official website does not respond on the day of result, the student can access the other website that is made available to the students- examresults.net and indiaresults.com. Once released, students can check and download results by logging in with their hall ticket/roll number and date of birth. More information is mentioned below:

Name of the board: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)

Name of the exam: Class 10, 12 UP Board examination

Official website: upmsp.edu.in

UP Board result 2018: How to download

Step 1) Click on the official website upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2) Click on the link which says UP Board Result 2018 Class 10 or UP Board 12th Result 2018

Step 3) Fill the details in the given fields to get UP Board High School and Intermediate Result 2018

Step 4) Enter Roll Number

Step 5) Click submit

Step 6) Download your result and take a print out for further reference

Students can get the UP Board Class 10 Results 2018 and UP Board Class 12 Results 2018 on Mobile through SMS. For this students need to follow the following step:

Step 1) Type UP10 or UP12, which is desired

Step 2) Give space and type the roll number

Step 3) Send it to 56263

SMS – UP10ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

SMS – UP12ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

All the best!