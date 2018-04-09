UP Board Result 2018: Class 10th, 12th subject scores soon at upmsp.edu.in, know how to check

UP board results 2018: The board examinations in the state of Uttar Pradesh that were conducted between February 6 and March 12. (Photo: IE)

UP board result 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to release the class 10th/ high school and class 12th/intermediate board exam results soon at upmsp.edu.in. The announcement about the board exam results was made by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma yesterday. While addressing the media, Sharma said that high school and intermediate results will be declared this month itself. He added that the new academic session for students will start from April 16. This statement was made by the Dy CM while he was visiting Jaunpur for the inauguration of a school according to PTI.

This year more than 10 lakh students did not appear for the board examinations in the state of Uttar Pradesh that were conducted between February 6 and March 12.

“We are happy that it was a copying-free examination and the answer sheets have been evaluated in time. We will declare the results of UP Board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 in April,” said Sharma. he also said that all the universities in the state have been directed to get over with their examination by June 15. While talking about the practice of conducting copying-free examination and evaluating answer sheets on time, Sharma said, “All universities have been directed to ensure all examinations are over by June 15. The government is also making efforts that from next year all universities hold their examinations at the same time.” The examination this year were conducted amidst tight security and the board practised strict measures to discourage the practice of cheating.

While talking about the cases of cheating, Sharma said, “The state government has checkmated copying mafia in the state. Some elements who are still running away from the government will be identified by next year.” He added, “whatever the service-related grievances of teachers be, will be resolved by June.”