UP Board result 2018: Class 10, 12 scores to be released soon at upresults.nic.in, know how to download

UP Board result 2018: The UP board examination this year for class 10 and class 12 were held between February 6 and March 12. (Photo: IE)

UP Board result 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to declare the class 10 and class 12 board examination results towards the end of this month at upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination that took place in February this year can visit the official website of the board to check their scores as and when they are released. The UP board examination this year for class 10 and class 12 were held between February 6 and March 12. Reportedly, a total of 66,37,018 students had registered themselves for this year’s exam — 36,55,691 for class 10 and 29,81,327 for class 12.

In an interview earlier this month, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma had said that the board examination results for Class 10 and Class 12 will be declared soon. He had also talked about the start of a new academic session for children and said that it will commence on April 16. Last year, the class 12 results were announced on June 9, 2017 along with the class 10 or high school examination scores.

UP Board result 2018: Steps to check scores-

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP Board results at upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘U. P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination – 2018 Results’ or ‘U. P. Board High School (Class X) Examination – 2017 Results’

Step 3: Enter your roll number along with your school code

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on your screens

On Sunday, the Deputy CM also talked about the number of students who skipped examinations this year and said that about 75 per cent of the nearly 11 lakh students who skipped this year’s Uttar Pradesh board examinations were from neighbouring states, and some of them were even from foreign countries like Nepal and Bangladesh. This startling fact came to the fore when details of those who skipped the examinations were analysed by the education department.