UP Board result 2018: Class 10, 12 scores to be announced at upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in on April 29

UP Board result 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Board released a notification to confirmed the date and time of results declaration on upresults.nic.in.

UP Board result 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the results for class 10 and class 12 board examination on April 29 at 12:30 pm on the official websites – upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in. The Uttar Pradesh Board released a notification to confirmed the date and time of results declaration. The students who appeared for the examination that took place in February earlier this year can visit the official website of the board to check their scores once they are released. Apart from the official websites, students can also check their results at other private websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com. More details are as follows:

Name of the board: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)

Name of the Exam: Class 10 and class 12 board examination

Official website(s): upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

Result date and time: April 29 at 12:30 pm

UP Board result 2018: How to check and download scores

Once released, the students can check their results from the official website by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1) Visit the official website of UP Board results at upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in

Step 2) Click on ‘U. P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination – 2018 Results’ or ‘U. P. Board High School (Class X) Examination – 2017 Results’

Step 3) Enter your roll number along with your school code in the given field

Step 4) Click on submit

Step 5) Results will appear on the screens

Step 6) Download it, and take a print out for further reference

The UP board examination this year for Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 6 to 22 and class 12 boards were held from February 6 to March 10. A total of 66,37,018 students had registered themselves for this year’s exam — 36,55,691 for class 10 and 29,81,327 for class 12. Last year, the class 12 results were announced on June 9, 2017 along with the class 10 or high school examination scores. The overall pass percentage for Class 10 previous year was 81.18 and for Class 12 it was 82.62.