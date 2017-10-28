UP board exam date 2018: Check out the full class 10 date sheet, schedule here

The exam will be held in two sessions- the morning session will take place from 7:30 – 10:45, and the evening session will start at 2 to 5:15 pm. (photo: IE)

UP board exam date 2018: The complete timetable for class 10th students of the Uttar Pradesh board has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad on Friday at upmsp.edu.in. The High School exams are all set to begin from February 6 and end on February 22. Earlier this year, the Uttar Pradesh class 10th and 12th final term examinations were delayed due to the state assembly election taking place in the state, however, in 2018 the exams will take place at their regular time. The UP Board has also released the exam date sheet for class 12 students. Students who are preparing to appear for the examination can download their exam time table from the official website of the board. Both class 12 and 10th examination will begin on the same, while the high school examination will end on February 22, the Intermediate exams will end on March 10.

From class 10, a total of 3712508 students are expected to appear while in class 12, it is about 3017032. In all, 67,29,540 students will appear for the exam. The number of candidates has increased from last year. In 2017, 3401511 students appeared from class 10, while for class 23, as many as 2654492 students registered for the exam, according to a report by the Indian Express. The exam will be held in two sessions- morning session will take place from 7:30 – 10:45, and the evening session will start at 2 to 5:15 pm. Here is the full class 10/ high school date sheet for 2018:

February 6: Home Science – only for students who opted for optional subject and for girls

February 7: Hindi / Preliminary Hindi

February 8: Agriculture (Krishi)

February 9: English

February 10: Music

February 12: Urdu, Human science at 2 pm

February 13: Maths, beginner’s mathematics

February 15: Ranjan Arts, sewing

February 16: Drawing, Commerce (2 pm)

February 17: Social science

February 19: Gujarati / Urdu / Punjabi / Bengali / Marathi / Assamese / Oriya / Kannada / Kashmiri / Sindhi / Tamil / Telugu / Malayalam / Nepali

Music (instrumental) at 2 pm

February 20: Science

February 21: Computer

February 22: Sanskrit

