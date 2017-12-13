UP Board Exam 2018 Centre list released; Students alert! Check full exam center list here

UP Board Exam 2018: The Exam Centre list for the board exams that are slated to take place in 2018 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh board at upmsp.edu.in for the students in the state. Is it to be noted that while the number of examinees has increased this year, the state board has decreased the exam centres have decreased from 133 to 128. According to a UP Board officials, stringent norms have been introduced for the students and therefore only those exam centres have been allocated that have facilities like big rooms, according to Indian Express. In order to bring total transparency, the UP board for the first thims, this year decided to do the allotment of exam centres completely online. A total of 34 new schools have been finalised.
According to media report, the exam centres for the class 10th and 12th exam boards next year have been selected on the basis of their classroom capacity, CCTV cameras, almirahs to store question papers, fire extinguisher, connectivity of school with the main road, regular power supply, availability of generator set, CCTV cameras in all classrooms, facility of drinking water and toilets and computer system.
Check out the full list here-
|Dist Code
|Dist Name
|Dist Code
|Dist Name
|Dist Code
|Dist Name
|1
|Agra
|29
|Pilibhit
|62
|Faizabad
|2
|Firozabad
|31
|Lakhimpur khiri
|63
|Barabanki
|3
|Mainpuri
|32
|Sitapur
|64
|Ambedkar Nagar
|4
|Etah
|33
|Hardoi
|65
|Amethi
|5
|Mathura
|34
|Lucknow
|66
|Bahraich
|6
|Aligarh
|35
|Unnao
|67
|Shrawasti
|7
|Hathras
|36
|Rae baraili
|68
|Gonda
|8
|Kasganj
|38
|Kanpur nagar
|69
|Balrampur
|9
|Bulandshahr
|39
|Kanpur dehat
|71
|Basti
|10
|Ghaziabad
|40
|Farrukhabad
|72
|Sant kabir nagar
|11
|Gautam b nagar
|41
|Etawah
|73
|Siddharta nagar
|12
|Meerut
|42
|Kannauj
|75
|Gorakhpur
|13
|Bagpat
|43
|Auriya
|76
|Maharajganj
|14
|Hapur
|45
|Jalaun
|77
|Deoria
|15
|Muzaffar nagar
|47
|Jhansi
|78
|Kushi nagar
|16
|Shaharanpur
|48
|Lalitpur
|80
|Azamgarh
|17
|Shamli
|49
|Hamirpur
|81
|Mau
|21
|Moradabad
|50
|Mahoba
|82
|Ballia
|22
|Jp nagar
|51
|Banda
|83
|Jaunpur
|23
|Bijnor
|52
|Chitrakoot
|84
|Ghazipur
|24
|Rampur
|54
|Pratapgarh
|85
|Varanasi
|25
|Sambhal
|55
|Allahabad
|86
|Chandauli
|26
|Bareilly
|56
|Fatehpur
|88
|Bhadohi
|27
|Budaun
|57
|Kaushambi
|89
|Mirzapur
|28
|Shahjahanpur
|61
|Sultanpur
|90
|Sonbhadra
A total of 37,12,508 students are expected to appear for class 10th board examinations, while 30,17,032 students are expected to appear for class 12th exams. All in all, 67,29,540 students will sit for the exams. The number of candidates has increased from last year. In 2017, 3,40,1511 students appeared from class 10, while for class 12, a total of 26,54,492 students registered for the exam.
Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad had released the exam date sheet for class 10th and 12th in the month of October on its official website at upmsp.edu.in for next year. Both class 12 and 10th examination will begin on the same, while the high school examination will end on February 22, the Intermediate exams will end on March 10.