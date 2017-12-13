UP Board Exam 2018 Centre list released; Students alert! Check full exam center list here

UP Board Exam 2018: A total of 34 new schools have been finalised. (Photo: IE)

UP Board Exam 2018: The Exam Centre list for the board exams that are slated to take place in 2018 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh board at upmsp.edu.in for the students in the state. Is it to be noted that while the number of examinees has increased this year, the state board has decreased the exam centres have decreased from 133 to 128. According to a UP Board officials, stringent norms have been introduced for the students and therefore only those exam centres have been allocated that have facilities like big rooms, according to Indian Express. In order to bring total transparency, the UP board for the first thims, this year decided to do the allotment of exam centres completely online. A total of 34 new schools have been finalised.

According to media report, the exam centres for the class 10th and 12th exam boards next year have been selected on the basis of their classroom capacity, CCTV cameras, almirahs to store question papers, fire extinguisher, connectivity of school with the main road, regular power supply, availability of generator set, CCTV cameras in all classrooms, facility of drinking water and toilets and computer system.

Check out the full list here-

Dist Code Dist Name Dist Code Dist Name Dist Code Dist Name 1 Agra 29 Pilibhit 62 Faizabad 2 Firozabad 31 Lakhimpur khiri 63 Barabanki 3 Mainpuri 32 Sitapur 64 Ambedkar Nagar 4 Etah 33 Hardoi 65 Amethi 5 Mathura 34 Lucknow 66 Bahraich 6 Aligarh 35 Unnao 67 Shrawasti 7 Hathras 36 Rae baraili 68 Gonda 8 Kasganj 38 Kanpur nagar 69 Balrampur 9 Bulandshahr 39 Kanpur dehat 71 Basti 10 Ghaziabad 40 Farrukhabad 72 Sant kabir nagar 11 Gautam b nagar 41 Etawah 73 Siddharta nagar 12 Meerut 42 Kannauj 75 Gorakhpur 13 Bagpat 43 Auriya 76 Maharajganj 14 Hapur 45 Jalaun 77 Deoria 15 Muzaffar nagar 47 Jhansi 78 Kushi nagar 16 Shaharanpur 48 Lalitpur 80 Azamgarh 17 Shamli 49 Hamirpur 81 Mau 21 Moradabad 50 Mahoba 82 Ballia 22 Jp nagar 51 Banda 83 Jaunpur 23 Bijnor 52 Chitrakoot 84 Ghazipur 24 Rampur 54 Pratapgarh 85 Varanasi 25 Sambhal 55 Allahabad 86 Chandauli 26 Bareilly 56 Fatehpur 88 Bhadohi 27 Budaun 57 Kaushambi 89 Mirzapur 28 Shahjahanpur 61 Sultanpur 90 Sonbhadra

A total of 37,12,508 students are expected to appear for class 10th board examinations, while 30,17,032 students are expected to appear for class 12th exams. All in all, 67,29,540 students will sit for the exams. The number of candidates has increased from last year. In 2017, 3,40,1511 students appeared from class 10, while for class 12, a total of 26,54,492 students registered for the exam.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad had released the exam date sheet for class 10th and 12th in the month of October on its official website at upmsp.edu.in for next year. Both class 12 and 10th examination will begin on the same, while the high school examination will end on February 22, the Intermediate exams will end on March 10.