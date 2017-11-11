University of Calicut results 2017 for BA, BCom open entrance exam declared, know how to check

University of Calicut results 2017 : The University of Calicut has declared the result for the open entrance exams at universityofcalicut.info. (Website)

University of Calicut result 2017: The University of Calicut has declared the result for the open entrance exams at universityofcalicut.info. Students who have appeared in the exam can now visit the official website to check their exams. The university has declared the results of BA/BCom open entrance exam. Students who have cleared the examination can seek admission in WMO College Muttil Wayanad, Government Arts and Science College Calicut, Government College Malappuram, Sree Kerala Varma College Thrissur, St Thomas College Thrissur, MES Kalladi College Manarkkad and Government College Madappally. The result has been released in pdf documents. The university has only declared the passed or failed of the students. However, it is expected that the university will soon release the scores.

University of Calicut result 2017: Here are the steps to check BA/BCom entrance results:-

1. Visit the official website- universityofcalicut.info.

2. Click on the tab for “examination results”.

3. Click on the link for the results and search for the same.

4. Download your result and save a copy for further reference.

